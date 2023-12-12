If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Lapeer County, Michigan, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lapeer County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Armada High School at Imlay City High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Imlay City, MI

Imlay City, MI Conference: Blue Water

Blue Water How to Stream: Watch Here

Algonac High School at North Branch High School