Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kent County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Kent County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kent County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Michigan Lutheran High School at Heritage Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Hills Central High School at Grandville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Grandville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caledonia High School at Covenant Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hopkins High School at Kent City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Kent City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mona Shores High School at Rockford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Rockford, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kelloggsville High School at Forest Hills Eastern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Ada, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thornapple Kellogg High School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lowell, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ravenna High School at Wellspring Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sparta High School at Whitehall High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Whitehall, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morley Stanwood High School at Comstock Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Comstock Park, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Grand Rapids High School at Kenowa Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Catholic High School at Godwin Heights School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
