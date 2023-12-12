Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kalkaska County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Kalkaska County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Kalkaska County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Forest Area High School at Inland Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Indian River, MI
- Conference: Ski Valley
