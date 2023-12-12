When the Detroit Red Wings face off against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Jake Walman light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Walman stats and insights

In five of 25 games this season, Walman has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 11.4% of them.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 87 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Walman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:39 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:23 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 20:22 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 17:41 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:20 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:12 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:29 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:05 Away L 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

