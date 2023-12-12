Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Jackson County, Michigan today, we've got you covered here.
Jackson County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Jackson High School at Everett High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lansing, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia Central High School at Grass Lake High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Grass Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vandercook Lake High School at Manchester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Manchester, MI
- Conference: Cascades
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Quincy High School at Concord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Concord, MI
- Conference: Big 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Addison High School at Michigan Center High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Michigan Center, MI
- Conference: Cascades
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hanover-Horton High School at East Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Jackson, MI
- Conference: Cascades
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia Central High School at Grass Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Grass Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springport High School at Union City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Union City, MI
- Conference: Big 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
