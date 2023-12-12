We have high school basketball action in Grand Traverse County, Michigan today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bay City Western High School at Traverse City West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Traverse City, MI

Traverse City, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Suttons Bay High School at Traverse City Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Traverse City, MI

Traverse City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Kingsley Area High School at Charlevoix High School