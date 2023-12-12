High school basketball is on the schedule today in Genesee County, Michigan, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bendle High School at Clio High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Clio, MI

Clio, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

LakeVille Memorial High School at Chesaning High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Chesaning, MI

Chesaning, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Bentley High School at Beecher High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Mt. Morris, MI

Mt. Morris, MI Conference: Genesee Area

Genesee Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Mumford High School at Carman-Ainsworth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Genesee High School at Atherton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Burton, MI

Burton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Ovid-Elsie High School at Montrose High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Montrose, MI

Montrose, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Flint Southwestern Classical Academy at H. H. Dow High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Midland, MI

Midland, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Bad Axe High School at International Academy of Flint