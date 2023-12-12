Eaton County, Michigan has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Eaton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Eastern High School - Lansing at Charlotte High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Charlotte, MI

Charlotte, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Bellevue High School at Maple Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Vermontville, MI

Vermontville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Olivet High School at Coldwater High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Coldwater, MI

Coldwater, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Eaton Rapids High School at Battle Creek Pennfield High School