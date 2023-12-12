The Detroit Red Wings, including Daniel Sprong, are in action Tuesday against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Considering a bet on Sprong? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Daniel Sprong vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Sprong Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Sprong has averaged 13:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

In seven of 27 games this season, Sprong has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 16 of 27 games this season, Sprong has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Sprong has an assist in 10 of 27 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Sprong has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Sprong has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sprong Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are giving up 87 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 27 Games 3 18 Points 3 7 Goals 1 11 Assists 2

