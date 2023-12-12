Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cass County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Cass County, Michigan? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Cass County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edwardsburg High School at Paw Paw High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Paw Paw, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcellus High School at White Pigeon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: White Pigeon, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Covert High School at Howardsville Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Marcellus, MI
- Conference: BCS League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Cassopolis, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
