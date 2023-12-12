Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Branch County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Branch County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Branch County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Quincy High School at Concord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Concord, MI
- Conference: Big 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olivet High School at Coldwater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Coldwater, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springport High School at Union City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Union City, MI
- Conference: Big 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
