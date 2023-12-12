Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bay County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Bay County, Michigan today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Bay County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bay City Western High School at Traverse City West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midland High School at Bay City Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Bay City, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cadillac High School at Garber High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Essexville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mayville High School at All Saints Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Bay City, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
