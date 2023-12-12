Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Arenac County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Arenac County, Michigan, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Arenac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Standish-Sterling Central High School at St. Louis High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: St. Louis, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
