When the Detroit Red Wings face off against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Andrew Copp light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Copp stats and insights

Copp has scored in four of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Copp averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10%.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are giving up 87 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.9 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Copp recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:01 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:56 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:06 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:49 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 18:17 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:55 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:40 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 4-0

Red Wings vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.