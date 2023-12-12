Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Allegan County, Michigan today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Allegan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

East Martin Christian High School at Phoenix High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hopkins High School at Kent City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Kent City, MI

Kent City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saugatuck High School at Allegan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Allegan, MI

Allegan, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

East Martin Christian High School at Schoolcraft High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Schoolcraft, MI

Schoolcraft, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Sturgis High School at Otsego High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12

7:15 PM ET on December 12 Location: Otsego, MI

Otsego, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Three Rivers High School at Plainwell High School