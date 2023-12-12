Will Alex DeBrincat Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 12?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game versus the St. Louis Blues is set for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Alex DeBrincat light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
DeBrincat stats and insights
- In nine of 27 games this season, DeBrincat has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus five assists.
- He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 14.9% of them.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 87 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
DeBrincat recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|19:51
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|20:52
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:21
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|16:45
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|16:05
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:14
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|15:59
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|18:31
|Home
|W 4-0
Red Wings vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- TV Channel: ESPN
