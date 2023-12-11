For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Robby Fabbri a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbri stats and insights

In seven of 14 games this season, Fabbri has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

On the power play, Fabbri has accumulated two goals and two assists.

Fabbri's shooting percentage is 40.0%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars are allowing 80 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.2 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Fabbri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 16:14 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 12:30 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:52 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:24 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 17:09 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:38 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 12:16 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 2 1 1 15:04 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:50 Home L 3-2

Red Wings vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

