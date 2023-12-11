When the Dallas Stars play the Detroit Red Wings at American Airlines Center on Monday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET), Jason Robertson and Dylan Larkin will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Red Wings vs. Stars Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings Players to Watch

Alex DeBrincat's 13 goals and 12 assists in 26 games give him 25 points on the season.

Detroit's Larkin has posted 25 total points (one per game), with 11 goals and 14 assists.

This season, Lucas Raymond has nine goals and 13 assists, for a season point total of 22.

In the crease, Alex Lyon has a .931 save percentage (third-best in the league), with 163 total saves, while conceding 12 goals (2.1 goals against average). He has put up a 4-2-0 record between the posts for Detroit this season.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Stars Players to Watch

One of the top contributors this season for Dallas, Joe Pavelski has 25 points in 26 games (11 goals, 14 assists).

Robertson has chipped in with 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists).

Roope Hintz's 22 points this season are via 10 goals and 12 assists.

Scott Wedgewood (5-1-1) has a goals against average of 3.2 on the season. His .905% save percentage ranks 30th in the NHL.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Stars Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 8th 3.35 Goals Scored 3.73 3rd 13th 3.08 Goals Allowed 3.15 14th 26th 29.7 Shots 30.2 20th 20th 31.1 Shots Allowed 31 19th 8th 23.68% Power Play % 22.94% 10th 4th 87.21% Penalty Kill % 77.78% 21st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.