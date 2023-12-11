The Dallas Stars (15-8-3) have -210 moneyline odds to win when they host a game against the Detroit Red Wings (14-8-4), who have +170 moneyline odds, on Monday at 8:00 PM ET on BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Red Wings vs. Stars Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Red Wings vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Stars Betting Trends

Dallas' 26 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 15 times.

The Stars are 14-9 when favored on the moneyline this season.

This season the Red Wings have nine wins in the 17 games in which they've been an underdog.

Dallas has won all six games when it played with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter.

Detroit has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by +170 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Red Wings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 4-6 7-3-0 6 3.3 3.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.3 3.5 7 30.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 7-3 4-5-1 6.4 3.8 2.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.8 2.7 11 25.6% Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 3-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.