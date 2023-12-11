Cade Cunningham, Top Pistons Players to Watch vs. the Pacers - December 11
Monday's 7:00 PM ET game between the Indiana Pacers (12-8) and the Detroit Pistons (2-20) at Little Caesars Arena features the Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton and the Pistons' Cade Cunningham as players to watch.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDETX, BSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pistons' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Pistons fell to the Magic on Friday, 123-91. Cunningham scored a team-high 21 points (and added six assists and three boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Cade Cunningham
|21
|3
|6
|1
|0
|2
|Killian Hayes
|16
|7
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alec Burks
|14
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
Pistons vs Pacers Additional Info
|Pacers vs Pistons Injury Report
|Pacers vs Pistons Betting Trends & Stats
|Pacers vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cunningham's averages for the season are 22 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists, making 42% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.
- Ausar Thompson averages 10.1 points, 8.5 boards and 2.5 assists, making 44.1% of his shots from the floor.
- Killian Hayes gets the Pistons 10 points, 3.1 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- The Pistons get 10.7 points, 7.1 boards and 1.4 assists per game from Isaiah Stewart.
- The Pistons get 12.6 points, 10.9 boards and 2.5 assists per game from Jalen Duren.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Cade Cunningham
|22.8
|4.1
|7.3
|1.2
|0.2
|2.3
|Isaiah Stewart
|8.7
|7.0
|1.3
|0.6
|0.6
|1.1
|Jaden Ivey
|11.3
|2.8
|2.7
|0.8
|0.5
|0.8
|Killian Hayes
|8.1
|2.6
|3.3
|0.9
|0.7
|0.4
|Jalen Duren
|7.5
|6.8
|1.0
|0.3
|1.0
|0.0
