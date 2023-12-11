Monday's 7:00 PM ET game between the Indiana Pacers (12-8) and the Detroit Pistons (2-20) at Little Caesars Arena features the Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton and the Pistons' Cade Cunningham as players to watch.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Pacers

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDETX, BSIN

Pistons' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Pistons fell to the Magic on Friday, 123-91. Cunningham scored a team-high 21 points (and added six assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 21 3 6 1 0 2 Killian Hayes 16 7 4 0 1 0 Alec Burks 14 3 0 0 0 2

Pistons vs Pacers Additional Info

Pistons Players to Watch

Cunningham's averages for the season are 22 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists, making 42% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

Ausar Thompson averages 10.1 points, 8.5 boards and 2.5 assists, making 44.1% of his shots from the floor.

Killian Hayes gets the Pistons 10 points, 3.1 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Pistons get 10.7 points, 7.1 boards and 1.4 assists per game from Isaiah Stewart.

The Pistons get 12.6 points, 10.9 boards and 2.5 assists per game from Jalen Duren.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 22.8 4.1 7.3 1.2 0.2 2.3 Isaiah Stewart 8.7 7.0 1.3 0.6 0.6 1.1 Jaden Ivey 11.3 2.8 2.7 0.8 0.5 0.8 Killian Hayes 8.1 2.6 3.3 0.9 0.7 0.4 Jalen Duren 7.5 6.8 1.0 0.3 1.0 0.0

