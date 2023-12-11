Player props can be found for Tyrese Haliburton and Cade Cunningham, among others, when the Indiana Pacers visit the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pistons vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDETX and BSIN

BSDETX and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons vs Pacers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +104) 7.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: +142)

Monday's prop bet for Cunningham is 23.5 points, 1.5 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 3.8 -- is 0.7 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Cunningham has dished out 7.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Monday's over/under.

Cunningham averages two made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Get Cunningham gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Killian Hayes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -154) 5.5 (Over: +126) 0.5 (Over: -204)

Killian Hayes is putting up 10 points per game this season, 2.5 fewer than his points prop on Monday.

He grabs 3.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet on Monday.

Hayes has collected 4.3 assists per game, 1.2 fewer than Monday's prop bet (5.5).

He drains 0.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet total on Monday (0.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +116) 12.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -156)

Haliburton has put up 26.9 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.6 points less than Monday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- four -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (4.5).

Haliburton has averaged 11.9 assists per game, 0.6 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (12.5).

Haliburton has averaged four made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Myles Turner Props

Myles Turner's 16.6-point scoring average is 1.9 less than Monday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 7.9 per game -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (8.5).

He 1.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.