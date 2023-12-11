The Detroit Pistons (2-20) will host the Indiana Pacers (12-8) after losing 10 home games in a row.

Pistons vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports

Pistons vs Pacers Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons are shooting 46% from the field, 3.9% lower than the 49.9% the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Detroit has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 49.9% from the field.

The Pacers are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank ninth.

The Pistons put up an average of 108 points per game, 16.9 fewer points than the 124.9 the Pacers give up to opponents.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pistons average 107.3 points per game, 1.4 less than away (108.7). Defensively they give up 116.7 points per game at home, three less than away (119.7).

The Pistons pick up 1.8 more assists per game at home (27) than away (25.2).

Pistons Injuries