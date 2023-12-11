Pistons vs. Pacers Injury Report Today - December 11
The Detroit Pistons' (2-20) injury report has two players listed as they prepare for their Monday, December 11 game against the Indiana Pacers (12-8) at Little Caesars Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.
The Pistons' last contest was a 123-91 loss to the Magic on Friday. Cade Cunningham's team-leading 21 points paced the Pistons in the losing effort.
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jalen Duren
|C
|Questionable
|Ankle
|12.6
|10.9
|2.5
|Monte Morris
|PG
|Out
|Quadricep
Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today
Pacers Injuries: Andrew Nembhard: Questionable (Knee), Jalen Smith: Out (Knee/Heel)
Pistons vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDETX and BSIN
Pistons vs. Pacers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Pacers
|-6.5
|246.5
