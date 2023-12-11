Central Division rivals square off when the Detroit Pistons (2-15) welcome in the Indiana Pacers (9-7) at Little Caesars Arena, tipping off on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the squads this year.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Pistons vs. Pacers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSDETX, BSIN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pistons Games

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham puts up 22.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, shooting 40.6% from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Ausar Thompson posts 11.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks (ninth in NBA).

Isaiah Stewart puts up 11.5 points, 7.4 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Killian Hayes puts up 8.6 points, 2.8 boards and 4.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jalen Duren averages 12.6 points, 3.2 assists and 11.2 boards.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Tyrese Haliburton gives the Pacers 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 11.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Myles Turner is averaging 16.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He's draining 51.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

Bruce Brown is putting up 11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is draining 46.3% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

The Pacers are getting 13.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Buddy Hield this season.

The Pacers are receiving 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Pistons Pacers 109.6 Points Avg. 127.6 117.7 Points Allowed Avg. 124.8 46.1% Field Goal % 50.3% 34.2% Three Point % 38.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.