Will Patrick Kane Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 11?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Patrick Kane a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Kane 2022-23 stats and insights
- In 17 of 73 games last season, Kane scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- He posted four goals (plus 18 assists) on the power play.
- Kane's shooting percentage last season was 9.3%. He averaged 2.8 shots per game.
Stars 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Stars conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 20.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Red Wings vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
