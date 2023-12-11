Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Muskegon County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Muskegon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Walkerville High School at Holton High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 11

6:00 PM ET on December 11 Location: Holton, MI

Holton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakridge High School at Hart High School