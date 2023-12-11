The Detroit Red Wings, including Moritz Seider, will be in action Monday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Dallas Stars. If you're thinking about a wager on Seider against the Stars, we have lots of info to help.

Moritz Seider vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Seider Season Stats Insights

Seider has averaged 22:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

Seider has a goal in four of 26 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Seider has a point in 12 of 26 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Seider has an assist in nine of 26 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Seider has an implied probability of 48.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Seider has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Seider Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 26 Games 2 17 Points 1 4 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

