Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Montmorency County, Michigan today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montmorency County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Atlanta High School at Rogers City High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 11

6:00 PM ET on December 11 Location: Rogers City, MI

Rogers City, MI Conference: North Star League

North Star League How to Stream: Watch Here

Mio AuSable High School at Hillman High School