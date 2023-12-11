Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montmorency County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Montmorency County, Michigan today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Montmorency County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Atlanta High School at Rogers City High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Rogers City, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mio AuSable High School at Hillman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Hillman, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
