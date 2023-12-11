Killian Hayes and the rest of the Detroit Pistons will be matching up versus the Indiana Pacers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 123-91 loss to the Magic, Hayes totaled 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Below, we dig into Hayes' stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 10.0 8.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 2.9 Assists 4.5 4.3 3.8 PRA -- 17.4 15.6 PR -- 13.1 11.8 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.5



Killian Hayes Insights vs. the Pacers

Hayes is responsible for taking 9.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.1 per game.

He's put up 2.8 threes per game, or 8.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Hayes' opponents, the Pacers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 107.4 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 102.8 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

The Pacers give up 124.9 points per contest, 29th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Pacers have given up 43.8 rebounds per contest, which puts them 15th in the NBA.

The Pacers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 24.7 assists per game.

Conceding 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Pacers are the best squad in the league.

Killian Hayes vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 17 6 1 3 0 0 0

