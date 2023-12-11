Will Joe Veleno Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 11?
Should you wager on Joe Veleno to find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings and the Dallas Stars face off on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Veleno stats and insights
- In five of 26 games this season, Veleno has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
- Veleno has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 80 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.2 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Veleno recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|21:28
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:07
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|16:56
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:31
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Home
|L 3-2
Red Wings vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
