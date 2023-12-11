In the upcoming game against the Dallas Stars, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Jeff Petry to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jeff Petry score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Petry stats and insights

Petry is yet to score through 19 games this season.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

Petry has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 80 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.2 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Petry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:28 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:24 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:53 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:21 Home W 5-1 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:28 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:52 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:56 Home W 4-0 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:08 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 24:16 Home W 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.