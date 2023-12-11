Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iosco County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Iosco County, Michigan today, we've got you covered below.
Iosco County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fairview High School at Whittemore-Prescott High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Whittemore, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oscoda High School at Ogemaw Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: West Branch, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
