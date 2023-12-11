Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Baraga County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
If you live in Baraga County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Baraga County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
L'Anse High School at Jeffers High School
- Game Time: 5:40 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Painesdale, MI
- Conference: Copper Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chassell High School at Baraga Area High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Baraga, MI
- Conference: Copper Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
