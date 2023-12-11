Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Antrim County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Antrim County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Antrim County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elk Rapids High School at Alpena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Alpena, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.