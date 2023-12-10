Today's Serie A slate has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between Torino FC and Frosinone Calcio.

If you're looking for live coverage of today's Serie A play, we have you covered. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Frosinone Calcio vs Torino FC

Torino FC makes the trip to play Frosinone Calcio at Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone.

Watch AC Monza vs Genoa CFC

Genoa CFC makes the trip to match up with AC Monza at Stadio Brianteo in Monza.

Watch Salernitana vs Bologna

Bologna travels to play Salernitana at Stadio Arechi in Salerno.

Watch AS Roma vs ACF Fiorentina

ACF Fiorentina journeys to play AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.