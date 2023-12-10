Sunday's Big Ten slate includes the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) facing the Michigan Wolverines (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) at 4:30 PM ET on BTN.

Michigan vs. Iowa Game Information

Michigan Players to Watch

  • Ben Krikke: 18.3 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Payton Sandfort: 15 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tony Perkins: 11.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Patrick McCaffery: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Owen Freeman: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK

Iowa Players to Watch

Michigan vs. Iowa Stat Comparison

Iowa Rank Iowa AVG Michigan AVG Michigan Rank
16th 88.7 Points Scored 81.9 67th
274th 75.3 Points Allowed 75 268th
71st 36.7 Rebounds 33.7 170th
134th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 9.6 151st
236th 6.7 3pt Made 9 63rd
12th 19 Assists 14.9 95th
13th 8.3 Turnovers 12 178th

