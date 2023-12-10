Michigan State vs. Nebraska: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 10
Big Ten foes meet when the Michigan State Spartans (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Pinnacle Bank Arena, tipping off at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The Cornhuskers are 2.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5.
Michigan State vs. Nebraska Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Michigan State
|-2.5
|141.5
Michigan State Betting Records & Stats
- Michigan State and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 141.5 points twice this season (in seven games).
- Michigan State has an average total of 135.9 in its contests this year, 5.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Spartans are 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Michigan State has won one out of the three games in which it has been favored.
- The Spartans have entered three games this season favored by -140 or more and are 1-2 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from Michigan State, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.
Michigan State vs. Nebraska Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 141.5
|% of Games Over 141.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Michigan State
|2
|28.6%
|72.6
|149.9
|63.3
|129.7
|142.2
|Nebraska
|5
|62.5%
|77.3
|149.9
|66.4
|129.7
|143.9
Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends
- Michigan State put together a 9-9-0 record against the spread in conference games last season.
- The 72.6 points per game the Spartans put up are 6.2 more points than the Cornhuskers give up (66.4).
- Michigan State is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when scoring more than 66.4 points.
Michigan State vs. Nebraska Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Michigan State
|3-4-0
|3-3
|1-6-0
|Nebraska
|5-3-0
|0-1
|4-4-0
Michigan State vs. Nebraska Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Michigan State
|Nebraska
|12-2
|Home Record
|11-4
|4-7
|Away Record
|4-8
|7-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-5-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-9-0
|70.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.9
|69
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.8
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-7-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
