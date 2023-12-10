Michigan State vs. Nebraska December 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Michigan State Spartans (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) face a fellow Big Ten team, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten), on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET and you can watch via BTN.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Michigan State vs. Nebraska Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Michigan State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Rienk Mast: 14.7 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brice Williams: 14.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Josiah Allick: 7.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Juwan Gary: 16.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jamarques Lawrence: 5.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Mast: 14.7 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Williams: 14.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Allick: 7.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gary: 16.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Lawrence: 5.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Michigan State vs. Nebraska Stat Comparison
|Nebraska Rank
|Nebraska AVG
|Michigan State AVG
|Michigan State Rank
|70th
|81.6
|Points Scored
|73.0
|220th
|30th
|61.9
|Points Allowed
|63.5
|49th
|25th
|39.0
|Rebounds
|35.5
|98th
|93rd
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|140th
|39th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|5.0
|330th
|47th
|16.9
|Assists
|15.8
|72nd
|44th
|9.7
|Turnovers
|10.3
|75th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.