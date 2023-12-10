Sunday's contest features the Michigan State Spartans (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) facing off at Pinnacle Bank Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 71-69 win for Michigan State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 10.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Michigan State vs. Nebraska Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Michigan State vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 71, Nebraska 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Nebraska

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan State (-1.5)

Michigan State (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 139.8

Nebraska has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Michigan State is 3-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Cornhuskers are 4-4-0 and the Spartans are 1-6-0.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans are outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game, with a +75 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.6 points per game (232nd in college basketball) and allow 63.3 per contest (34th in college basketball).

The 34.9 rebounds per game Michigan State accumulates rank 110th in the nation, 2.1 more than the 32.8 its opponents record.

Michigan State makes 5.1 three-pointers per game (336th in college basketball), 1.8 fewer than its opponents.

Michigan State has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.8 per game, committing 10.5 (85th in college basketball) while forcing 13.3 (102nd in college basketball).

