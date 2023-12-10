The Michigan Wolverines (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game airs on BTN.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Iowa vs. Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Michigan has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Wolverines have won their only game this year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Iowa has covered just twice in eight games with a spread this season.

Hawkeyes games have gone over the point total five out of eight times this season.

Michigan Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Michigan has a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

