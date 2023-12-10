The Michigan Wolverines (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) will be trying to stop a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Michigan vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan Stats Insights

The Wolverines have shot at a 49.4% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Hawkeyes have averaged.

Michigan is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Hawkeyes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines rank 186th.

The Wolverines put up an average of 81.2 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 78.6 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.

Michigan has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 78.6 points.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Michigan put up 76.6 points per game last season, 7.9 more than it averaged away (68.7).

At home, the Wolverines conceded 68 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 69.6.

At home, Michigan sunk 8.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than away (33.5%).

Michigan Upcoming Schedule