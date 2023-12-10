Michigan vs. Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 10
Sunday's game between the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-2) and Michigan Wolverines (7-2) at State Farm Center is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-67, with Illinois taking home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 10.
The Wolverines dropped their last matchup 69-46 against Toledo on Wednesday.
Michigan vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
Michigan vs. Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Illinois 68, Michigan 67
Other Big Ten Predictions
Michigan Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on November 18, the Wolverines beat the Middle Tennessee Raiders (No. 71 in our computer rankings) by a score of 63-49.
- Michigan has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (two).
Michigan 2023-24 Best Wins
- 63-49 over Middle Tennessee (No. 71) on November 18
- 80-61 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 86) on November 6
- 80-66 on the road over Harvard (No. 101) on December 2
- 70-52 over South Dakota (No. 102) on November 19
- 80-39 at home over Oakland (No. 237) on November 14
Michigan Leaders
- Laila Phelia: 15.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.3 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)
- Lauren Hansen: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.9 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)
- Jordan Hobbs: 8.2 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
- Taylor Williams: 6.9 PTS, 46.6 FG%
- Cameron Williams: 6.3 PTS, 57.8 FG%
Michigan Performance Insights
- The Wolverines put up 72.3 points per game (100th in college basketball) while giving up 55.4 per outing (46th in college basketball). They have a +152 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 16.9 points per game.
