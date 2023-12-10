Lions vs. Bears: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Detroit Lions (9-3) hit the road for a NFC North battle against the Chicago Bears (4-8) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Soldier Field.
Lions and Bears recent betting trends and insights can be found below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.
Lions vs. Bears Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Soldier Field
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Lions
|3.5
|43
|-175
|+145
Lions vs. Bears Betting Records & Stats
Detroit Lions
- Detroit's games this year have an average total of 46.5, 3.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Lions have covered the spread eight times this season (8-4-0).
- The Lions have won eight of their 10 games as moneyline favorites this season (80%).
- Detroit has a 5-2 record (winning 71.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.
Chicago Bears
- The Bears have played seven games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 43 points.
- Chicago's games this year have had a 43.4-point total on average, 0.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bears have covered the spread in a game five times this season (5-6-1).
- The Bears have been underdogs in 10 games this season and won three (30%) of those contests.
- Chicago has a record of 1-4 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.
Lions vs. Bears Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Lions
|27.3
|6
|23.8
|23
|46.5
|8
|12
|Bears
|20.2
|22
|24.7
|27
|43.4
|7
|12
Lions vs. Bears Betting Insights & Trends
Lions
- Detroit has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three games.
- In its past three games, Detroit has hit the over.
- The Lions have played better in divisional games, as they've put up 1.7 more points against teams in their division (29 points per game) compared to their overall season average (27.3 points per game). That said, they've allowed 25 points per game in divisional matchups, while surrendering 23.8 points per game in all games.
- The Lions have outscored their opponents by a total of 41 points this season (3.5 per game), and opponents of the Bears have outscored them by 54 points on the year (4.5 per game).
Bears
- Chicago has covered the spread twice and is 2-1 overall over its last three contests.
- In their past three contests, the Bears have gone over the total once.
- The Bears are scoring fewer points in divisional games (17.8 per game) than overall (20.2), but also allowing fewer points (24.5) than overall (24.7).
- The Lions have scored a total of 41 more points than their opponents this year (3.5 per game), while the Bears have been outscored by 54 points (4.5 per game).
Lions Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.5
|46.3
|46.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.8
|26.7
|25.0
|ATS Record
|8-4-0
|3-3-0
|5-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-4-0
|4-2-0
|4-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|8-2
|4-2
|4-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
Bears Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.4
|41.7
|44.6
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.5
|22.4
|26.0
|ATS Record
|5-6-1
|1-3-1
|4-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-5-0
|3-2-0
|4-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-7
|1-2
|2-5
