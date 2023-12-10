NFC North opponents meet when the Detroit Lions (9-3) and the Chicago Bears (4-8) play on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Soldier Field.

How to Watch Lions vs. Bears

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

Lions Insights

The Lions score just 2.6 more points per game (27.3) than the Bears allow (24.7).

The Lions average 400.6 yards per game, 82.1 more yards than the 318.5 the Bears give up per outing.

Detroit rushes for 137.3 yards per game, 58.3 more than the 79 Chicago allows per contest.

The Lions have 17 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.

Lions Away Performance

On the road, the Lions average fewer points (25.8 per game) than overall (27.3). They also concede more (25 per game) than overall (23.8).

On the road, the Lions accumulate fewer yards (394.3 per game) than overall (400.6). They also give up more (347.2 per game) than overall (322.4).

The Lions pick up 132.5 rushing yards per game in away games (4.8 fewer than overall), and give up 86.7 rushing yards in road games (6.4 fewer than overall).

On the road, the Lions convert fewer third downs (40%) than overall (43%). They also allow opponents to convert on more third downs in road games (38%) than overall (37.4%).

Lions Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 Chicago W 31-26 FOX 11/23/2023 Green Bay L 29-22 FOX 12/3/2023 at New Orleans W 33-28 FOX 12/10/2023 at Chicago - FOX 12/16/2023 Denver - NFL Network 12/24/2023 at Minnesota - FOX 12/30/2023 at Dallas - ABC/ESPN

