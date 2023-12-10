Best Bets, Odds for the Lions vs. Bears Game – Week 14
The Detroit Lions (9-3) meet a familiar opponent (and best bets are available) when they visit the Chicago Bears (4-8) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Soldier Field in an NFC North battle.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Lions vs. Bears? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When is Lions vs. Bears?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Lions favored by three, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (7.2 points). Put your money on the Lions.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Lions' implied win probability is 62.4%.
- The Lions are 8-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).
- Detroit has a record of 5-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -166 or shorter (71.4%).
- The Bears have entered the game as underdogs 10 times this season and won three of those games.
- Chicago has a record of 1-4 when it is set as an underdog of +140 or more by bookmakers this season.
Who will win? The Lions or Bears? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Detroit (-3)
- The Lions have covered the spread in a game eight times this season (8-4-0).
- Detroit has an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- The Bears have covered the spread in a game five times this season (5-6-1).
- Chicago has an ATS record of 4-3-1 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
Parlay your bets together on the Lions vs. Bears matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (43)
- These teams average 47.5 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 4.5 more than the over/under of 43.
- The Lions and the Bears have seen their opponents average a combined 5.5 more points per game than the point total of 43 set in this outing.
- Lions games with a set total have hit the over eight times this season (66.7%).
- Seven of the Bears' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (58.3%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
David Montgomery Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 16.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|9
|78.2
|10
|9.7
|0
Justin Fields Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 10.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|8
|198.4
|12
|50.0
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.