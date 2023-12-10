The Detroit Lions (9-3) meet a familiar opponent (and best bets are available) when they visit the Chicago Bears (4-8) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Soldier Field in an NFC North battle.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Lions vs. Bears? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Lions vs. Bears?

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Lions favored by three, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (7.2 points). Put your money on the Lions.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Lions' implied win probability is 62.4%.

The Lions are 8-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).

Detroit has a record of 5-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -166 or shorter (71.4%).

The Bears have entered the game as underdogs 10 times this season and won three of those games.

Chicago has a record of 1-4 when it is set as an underdog of +140 or more by bookmakers this season.

Who will win? The Lions or Bears? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Detroit (-3)



Detroit (-3) The Lions have covered the spread in a game eight times this season (8-4-0).

Detroit has an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Bears have covered the spread in a game five times this season (5-6-1).

Chicago has an ATS record of 4-3-1 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Parlay your bets together on the Lions vs. Bears matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43)



Over (43) These teams average 47.5 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 4.5 more than the over/under of 43.

The Lions and the Bears have seen their opponents average a combined 5.5 more points per game than the point total of 43 set in this outing.

Lions games with a set total have hit the over eight times this season (66.7%).

Seven of the Bears' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (58.3%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

David Montgomery Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 16.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 9 78.2 10 9.7 0

Justin Fields Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 10.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 8 198.4 12 50.0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.