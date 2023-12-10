When the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears square off in Week 14 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Kalif Raymond get into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Kalif Raymond score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Raymond's 34 targets have resulted in 26 catches for 372 yards (31 per game) and one score.

In one of 12 games this year, Raymond has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Kalif Raymond Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 1 1 20 0 Week 2 Seahawks 3 2 46 1 Week 3 Falcons 6 4 55 0 Week 4 @Packers 1 1 -2 0 Week 5 Panthers 3 3 45 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3 3 23 0 Week 7 @Ravens 2 2 20 0 Week 8 Raiders 4 2 24 0 Week 10 @Chargers 4 2 46 0 Week 11 Bears 2 1 5 0 Week 12 Packers 5 5 90 0 Week 13 @Saints 0 0 0

