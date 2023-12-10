When the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears go head to head in Week 14 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Josh Reynolds score a touchdown? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Josh Reynolds score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a TD)

Reynolds has 28 receptions (on 44 targets) for 450 yards and four TDs, averaging 40.9 yards per game.

Reynolds has reeled in a touchdown pass in three of 11 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Josh Reynolds Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 4 80 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 66 2 Week 4 @Packers 6 3 69 0 Week 5 Panthers 5 4 76 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3 3 50 0 Week 7 @Ravens 3 2 43 0 Week 8 Raiders 1 1 13 0 Week 10 @Chargers 4 2 15 0 Week 11 Bears 2 1 11 0 Week 12 Packers 4 2 15 1 Week 13 @Saints 3 1 12 0

