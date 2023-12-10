QBs Jared Goff and Justin Fields will be facing off on December 10, when the Detroit Lions (9-3) and Chicago Bears (4-8) square off at Soldier Field. In the piece below, we dig into the numbers to decide which signal caller is more likely to take his team to victory.

Lions vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

Jared Goff vs. Justin Fields Matchup

Jared Goff 2023 Stats Justin Fields 12 Games Played 8 67.7% Completion % 64.4% 3,288 (274) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,587 (198.4) 20 Touchdowns 12 8 Interceptions 6 21 (1.8) Rushing Yards (Per game) 400 (50) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Jared Goff Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 241.5 yards

: Over/Under 241.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Bears Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Bears have had one of the bottom defenses in the league, ranking 27th in the NFL by allowing 24.7 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th in the NFL with 318.5 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Chicago is having trouble this season, with 2,874 passing yards allowed (25th in NFL). It ranks 30th with 23 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Bears rank first in the NFL with 79 rushing yards allowed per game. They rank third in rushing TDs allowed (six).

On defense, Chicago ranks 32nd in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (73.5%) and 30th in third-down efficiency allowed (46.1%).

Justin Fields Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 195.5 yards

: Over/Under 195.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Lions Defensive Stats

