Will Jared Goff Score a Touchdown Against the Bears in Week 14?
With the Detroit Lions playing the Chicago Bears in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Jared Goff a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Jared Goff score a touchdown against the Bears?
Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)
- Goff has piled up 21 yards (1.8 per game) on 28 carries with two touchdowns.
- Goff has found the end zone via the ground in two games this season.
Jared Goff Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|22
|35
|253
|1
|0
|5
|-1
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|28
|35
|323
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|22
|33
|243
|1
|1
|5
|3
|1
|Week 4
|@Packers
|19
|28
|210
|1
|1
|2
|10
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|20
|28
|236
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|30
|44
|353
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|33
|53
|284
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|26
|37
|272
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|23
|33
|333
|2
|0
|3
|-2
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|23
|35
|236
|2
|3
|2
|3
|0
|Week 12
|Packers
|29
|44
|332
|2
|0
|3
|9
|0
|Week 13
|@Saints
|16
|25
|213
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|0
