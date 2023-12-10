The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-9) will attempt to end a nine-game losing skid when visiting the Northwestern Wildcats (6-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Northwestern Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
  • TV: B1G+

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

  • This season, Detroit Mercy has a 0-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Titans rank 287th.
  • The Titans' 61.6 points per game are 5.3 fewer points than the 66.9 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 66.9 points, Detroit Mercy is 0-3.

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Detroit Mercy averaged 5.2 more points per game at home (79.1) than on the road (73.9).
  • At home, the Titans allowed 69.3 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they allowed away (78.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Detroit Mercy knocked down more treys away (10.3 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (37.5%) than at home (38.5%).

Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Oakland L 65-50 Calihan Hall
12/2/2023 @ Cleveland State L 69-58 Wolstein Center
12/6/2023 Ball State L 68-65 Calihan Hall
12/10/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/18/2023 @ Loyola Marymount - Gersten Pavilion
12/21/2023 @ Central Michigan - McGuirk Arena

